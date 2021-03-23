I am Space Force is the first major campaign conducted by the Department of the Air Force that introduces the Guardian and highlights the diverse mission of the United States Space Force. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Staff Sgt. James Richardson and photo by Staff Sgt. Jared Bunn)
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.02.2021 07:58
|Photo ID:
|6582361
|VIRIN:
|210307-F-GO452-0005
|Resolution:
|3957x2319
|Size:
|1.52 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, I AM SPACE FORCE [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt James Richardson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT