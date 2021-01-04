210401-N-WQ732-2043 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (April 1, 2021, 2021) Yeoman 3rd Class David Gutierrez, from Los Angeles, checks for hot-spots during a crash and salvage drill on the flight deck of the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Monterey (CG 61), April 1, 2021. Monterey is operating with the IKE Carrier Strike Group on a routine deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Chelsea Palmer/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.01.2021 Date Posted: 04.02.2021 01:13 Photo ID: 6581466 VIRIN: 210401-N-WQ732-2043 Resolution: 5261x3507 Size: 624.38 KB Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Monterey Conducts Operations in the Mediterranean Sea [Image 5 of 5], by SA Chelsea Palmer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.