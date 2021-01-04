Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Monterey Conducts Operations in the Mediterranean Sea [Image 3 of 5]

    Monterey Conducts Operations in the Mediterranean Sea

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    04.01.2021

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Chelsea Palmer 

    Carrier Strike Group Two (CSG-2)

    210401-N-WQ732-2018 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (April 1, 2021, 2021) Sailors practice procedures for firehose teams during a crash and salvage drill on the flight deck of the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Monterey (CG 61), April 1, 2021. Monterey is operating with the IKE Carrier Strike Group on a routine deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Chelsea Palmer/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Monterey Conducts Operations in the Mediterranean Sea [Image 5 of 5], by SA Chelsea Palmer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #MONTEREY
    #C6F
    #MEDITERRANEAN
    #USNAVY
    #IKESCG2021

