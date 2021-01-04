Monterey Conducts Operations in the Mediterranean Sea

210401-N-WQ732-2018 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (April 1, 2021, 2021) Sailors practice procedures for firehose teams during a crash and salvage drill on the flight deck of the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Monterey (CG 61), April 1, 2021. Monterey is operating with the IKE Carrier Strike Group on a routine deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Chelsea Palmer/Released)
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.02.2021 01:13
|Photo ID:
|6581458
|VIRIN:
|210401-N-WQ732-2018
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|604.66 KB
|Location:
|MEDITERRANEAN SEA
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
