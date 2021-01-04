210401-N-WQ732-2015 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (April 1, 2021, 2021) Sailors practice rescue procedures during a crash and salvage drill on the flight deck of the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Monterey (CG 61), April 1, 2021. Monterey is operating with the IKE Carrier Strike Group on a routine deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Chelsea Palmer/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.01.2021 Date Posted: 04.02.2021 01:13 Photo ID: 6581451 VIRIN: 210401-N-WQ732-2015 Resolution: 5505x3670 Size: 622.74 KB Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Monterey Conducts Operations in the Mediterranean Sea [Image 5 of 5], by SA Chelsea Palmer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.