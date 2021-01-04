210401-N-WQ732-1022 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (April 1, 2021, 2021) Operations Specialist 3rd Class Ivan Mundogarcia, from Inglewood, California, prepares a door for maintenance and repair aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Monterey (CG 61), April 1, 2021. Monterey is operating with the IKE Carrier Strike Group on a routine deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Chelsea Palmer/Released)
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.02.2021 01:13
|Photo ID:
|6581444
|VIRIN:
|210401-N-WQ732-1022
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|694.12 KB
|Location:
|MEDITERRANEAN SEA
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Monterey Conducts Operations in the Mediterranean Sea [Image 5 of 5], by SA Chelsea Palmer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
