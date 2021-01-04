Monterey Conducts Operations in the Mediterranean Sea

210401-N-WQ732-1022 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (April 1, 2021, 2021) Operations Specialist 3rd Class Ivan Mundogarcia, from Inglewood, California, prepares a door for maintenance and repair aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Monterey (CG 61), April 1, 2021. Monterey is operating with the IKE Carrier Strike Group on a routine deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Chelsea Palmer/Released)

