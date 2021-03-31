INDIAN OCEAN (March 31, 2021) The Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill (CG 52) fires its Mark 45 5-inch gun during a live-fire exercise March 31, 2021. Bunker Hill, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brandie Nuzzi)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.31.2021 Date Posted: 04.02.2021 00:18 Photo ID: 6581357 VIRIN: 210331-N-HI500-3039 Resolution: 3796x2711 Size: 600.47 KB Location: INDIAN OCEAN Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Bunker Hill (CG 52) Conducts Routine Operations [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Brandie Nuzzi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.