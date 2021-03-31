Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group RAS with Royal Australian Navy

INDIAN OCEAN (March 31, 2021) The Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill (CG 52), front, transits alongside the Royal Australian Navy support ship HMAS Sirius (O 266), center, and the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) during a replenishment-at-sea March 31, 2021. Bunker Hill, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brandie Nuzzi)

