Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group RAS with Royal Australian Navy [Image 5 of 10]

    Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group RAS with Royal Australian Navy

    INDIAN OCEAN

    03.31.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandie Nuzzi 

    USS Bunker Hill (CG 52)

    INDIAN OCEAN (March 31, 2021) The Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill (CG 52), front, transits alongside the Royal Australian Navy support ship HMAS Sirius (O 266), center, and the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) during a replenishment-at-sea March 31, 2021. Bunker Hill, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brandie Nuzzi)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2021
    Date Posted: 04.02.2021 00:18
    Photo ID: 6581352
    VIRIN: 210331-N-HI500-1152
    Resolution: 3000x2143
    Size: 1.34 MB
    Location: INDIAN OCEAN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group RAS with Royal Australian Navy [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Brandie Nuzzi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group RAS with Royal Australian Navy
    Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group RAS with Royal Australian Navy
    Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group RAS with Royal Australian Navy
    Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group RAS with Royal Australian Navy
    Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group RAS with Royal Australian Navy
    Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group RAS with Royal Australian Navy
    Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group RAS with Royal Australian Navy
    Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group RAS with Royal Australian Navy
    Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group RAS with Royal Australian Navy
    USS Bunker Hill (CG 52) Conducts Routine Operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    7th Fleet
    Royal Australian Navy
    USS Bunker HIll
    HMAS Sirius
    TRCSG
    Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT