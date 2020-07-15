KADENA, Japan (Apr. 2, 2021) Logistics Specialist Seaman Alisea Meza, from Dallas, Tx., assigned to Commander, Fleet Air Western Pacific Aviation Intermediate Maintenance Detachment (AIMD) Kadena, stands for an environmental portrait at AIMD Kadena on Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan Apr. 2, 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2020
|Date Posted:
|04.01.2021 22:37
|Photo ID:
|6581046
|VIRIN:
|210402-N-QY759-0015
|Resolution:
|7150x5107
|Size:
|2.09 MB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Hometown:
|DALLAS, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CFAO Spotlight, by PO1 David Krigbaum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
