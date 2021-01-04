Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Celebrates 128th CPO Birthday [Image 7 of 7]

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Celebrates 128th CPO Birthday

    NORFOLK, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2021

    Photo by Senior Chief Petty Officer Ryan Wilber 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)

    Norfolk, Va. (April 1, 2021) USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) Commanding Officer Capt. Paul Lanzilotta delivers remarks during a chief petty officer (CPO) birthday celebration in the Chief’s Mess, April 1. Chiefs aboard Ford and across the Navy celebrated 128 years since the establishment of CPOs in 1893. (U.S. Navy photo by Senior Chief Mass Communication Specialist Ryan G. Wilber)

    Date Taken: 04.01.2021
    Date Posted: 04.01.2021 21:45
