USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Celebrates 128th CPO Birthday

Norfolk, Va. (April 1, 2021) Chief Retail Services Specialist Ronald Wilson, from Augusta, Georgia, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) Supply department, delivers remarks during a chief petty officer (CPO) birthday celebration in the Chief’s Mess, April 1. Chiefs aboard Ford and across the Navy celebrated 128 years since the establishment of CPOs in 1893. (U.S. Navy photo by Senior Chief Mass Communication Specialist Ryan G. Wilber)

