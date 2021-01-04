Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Contractor welds [Image 3 of 5]

    Contractor welds

    VA, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2021

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Curtis Burdick 

    USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74)

    Newport News Shipbuilding contractor Matt Dait, from Mathews, Virginia, welds aboard the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), in Norfolk, Virginia, April 1, 2021. The John C. Stennis is partnering with Newport News Shipbuilding to complete Refueling Complex Overhaul on schedule with a trained, resilient and cohesive crew. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Curtis Burdick)

    Date Taken: 04.01.2021
    Date Posted: 04.01.2021 18:47
    Location: VA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Contractor welds [Image 5 of 5], by SA Curtis Burdick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Contractor
    USS John C. Stennis
    CVN74

