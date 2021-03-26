Maj. Gen. Abdulla Shamaal, Chief of Defence Force, Maldives National Defence Force, and Maj. Gen. Daniel McDaniel, Deputy Commanding General - North, U.S. Army Pacific, observes the MNDF conduct a squad attack battle drill in Maafilaafushi, Maldives, Mar. 26, 2021.
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.01.2021 14:48
|Photo ID:
|6579643
|VIRIN:
|210326-A-ZZ999-856
|Resolution:
|2586x2000
|Size:
|1.29 MB
|Location:
|MV
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 5th Security Force Assistance Brigade, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT