    5th Security Force Assistance Brigade

    MALDIVES

    03.14.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Staff Sgt. Mitchell Napier, Team 5111, 1st Battalion, 5th Security Force Assistance Brigade instructs a team from the Maldives National Defence Force on staggered column formations, Mar. 3, 2021 at Maafilaafushi Composite Training Centre, Maafilaafushi, Maldives.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 5th Security Force Assistance Brigade, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    training
    5th SFAB

