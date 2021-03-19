Naval Hospital Jacksonville Virtual Visits

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (March 19, 2021) - Cmdr. Hannah Starnes, director of mental health services at Naval Hospital Jacksonville, uses the platform that provides virtual visits for patients. Starnes, a native of Ijamsville, Maryland, who holds a master’s in nursing from Benedictine University and a master’s in defense and strategic studies from U.S. Naval War College, says, “During the pandemic, staying connected with our patients to safely deliver care is crucial. The ability to offer safe and secure virtual healthcare visits remains key to meeting our patients’ needs. Before the pandemic, we had about 5,500 patients enrolled for virtual visits; today we have more than 32,000 patients enrolled on our virtual health platform.” (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released).

