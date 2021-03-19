Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville Virtual Visits [Image 4 of 4]

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville Virtual Visits

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.19.2021

    Photo by Deidre Smith 

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (March 19, 2021) - Cmdr. Hannah Starnes, director of mental health services at Naval Hospital Jacksonville, uses the platform that provides virtual visits for patients. Starnes, a native of Ijamsville, Maryland, who holds a master’s in nursing from Benedictine University and a master’s in defense and strategic studies from U.S. Naval War College, says, “During the pandemic, staying connected with our patients to safely deliver care is crucial. The ability to offer safe and secure virtual healthcare visits remains key to meeting our patients’ needs. Before the pandemic, we had about 5,500 patients enrolled for virtual visits; today we have more than 32,000 patients enrolled on our virtual health platform.” (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.19.2021
    Date Posted: 04.01.2021 14:30
    Photo ID: 6579620
    VIRIN: 210319-N-QA097-013
    Resolution: 3024x3840
    Size: 1001.45 KB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Hospital Jacksonville Virtual Visits [Image 4 of 4], by Deidre Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville Pharmacy
    Naval Branch Health Clinic Jacksonville COVID Pre-Screen
    Naval Branch Health Clinic Jacksonville COVID Testing
    Naval Hospital Jacksonville Virtual Visits

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    mental health
    director
    pandemic
    Naval Hospital Jacksonville

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT