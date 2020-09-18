CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (Sept. 18, 2021) Camp Lemonnier prepares for the upcoming reopening of the Oasis Theater, gyms and eateries on base, Sept. 18, 2021. The base shut the doors on many of its quality of life facilities in support of COVID-19 mitigation on March 22, 2020. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where and when they are needed to ensure security in Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Natalia Murillo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.18.2020 Date Posted: 04.01.2021 13:06 Photo ID: 6579487 VIRIN: 200918-N-RF885-0036 Resolution: 4928x3280 Size: 2.86 MB Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Camp Lemonnier Reopens Recreation Facilities [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Natalia Murillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.