    Camp Lemonnier Reopens Recreation Facilities [Image 4 of 4]

    Camp Lemonnier Reopens Recreation Facilities

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    09.18.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Natalia Murillo 

    Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti

    CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (Sept. 18, 2021) Camp Lemonnier prepares for the upcoming reopening of the Oasis Theater, gyms and eateries on base, Sept. 18, 2021. The base shut the doors on many of its quality of life facilities in support of COVID-19 mitigation on March 22, 2020. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where and when they are needed to ensure security in Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Natalia Murillo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.18.2020
    Date Posted: 04.01.2021 13:06
    Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ 
