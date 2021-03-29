Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Jackson Honors Vietnam Veterans

    Jackson Honors Vietnam Veterans

    SC, UNITED STATES

    03.29.2021

    Photo by Josephine Carlson 

    Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office

    Garrison Commander Col. John 'Wes' Hankins presents Navy veteran Perry Riley with a Vietnam Veteran Lapel Pin March 29 at the Fort Jackson Exchange.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.29.2021
    Date Posted: 04.01.2021 12:10
    Photo ID: 6579304
    VIRIN: 210329-A-LS252-328
    Resolution: 3129x2086
    Size: 832.85 KB
    Location: SC, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Jackson Honors Vietnam Veterans, by Josephine Carlson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Vietnam veterans
    AAFES
    National Vietnam War Veterans Day

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT