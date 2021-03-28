380th ECES’ Road to Renovation

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Valerie Jacobs, 380th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron structural craftsman, poses for a photo in the newly renovated pavilion at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, March 29, 2021. Jacobs was one of the lead project managers for the entire renovation, and was chosen to cut the ribbon at the opening ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Miranda A. Loera)

