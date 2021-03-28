Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    380th ECES’ Road to Renovation

    AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    03.28.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Miranda Loera 

    380th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Valerie Jacobs, 380th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron structural craftsman, poses for a photo in the newly renovated pavilion at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, March 29, 2021. Jacobs was one of the lead project managers for the entire renovation, and was chosen to cut the ribbon at the opening ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Miranda A. Loera)

