    Mitscher Conducts Routine Operations in U.S. Sixth Fleet [Image 4 of 7]

    U.S. 6TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    03.30.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kaleb Sarten 

    Carrier Strike Group Two (CSG-2)

    210330-N-QD512-1163 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (March 30, 2021) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mitscher (DDG 57) sails in the Mediterranean Sea, March 30, 2021. Mitscher is operating with the IKE Carrier Strike Group on a routine deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kaleb J. Sarten/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.30.2021
    Date Posted: 04.01.2021 06:31
    Photo ID: 6578901
    VIRIN: 210330-N-QD512-1163
    Resolution: 3586x2394
    Size: 602.17 KB
    Location: U.S. 6TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mitscher Conducts Routine Operations in U.S. Sixth Fleet [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Kaleb Sarten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    C6F
    Mediterranean Sea
    "Mitscher
    DDG 57
    #IKECSG2021

