Mitscher Conducts Routine Operations in U.S. Sixth Fleet

210330-N-QD512-1163 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (March 30, 2021) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mitscher (DDG 57) sails in the Mediterranean Sea, March 30, 2021. Mitscher is operating with the IKE Carrier Strike Group on a routine deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kaleb J. Sarten/Released)

