U.S. Navy Chief Petty Officers 128th Birthday on Diego Garcia

DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (April 1, 2021) – Command Master Chief Petty Officer Maurice Coffey, the command master chief of U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia, and Chief Petty Officer Elizabeth Richeal, assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit Diego Garcia, cut a cake during the U.S. Navy Chief Petty Officer 128th birthday celebration onboard NSF Diego Garcia April 1, 2021. NSF Diego Garcia provides logistic, service, recreational and administrative support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Petty Officer 3rd Class Mariterese Merrique/released).

