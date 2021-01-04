U.S. Navy Chief Petty Officers 128th Birthday on Diego Garcia

DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (April 1, 2021) – A cake for the 128th birthday of U.S. Navy chief petty officers sits on a table during a celebration onboard U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia April 1, 2021. NSF Diego Garcia provides logistic, service, recreational and administrative support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Petty Officer 3rd Class Mariterese Merrique/released).

