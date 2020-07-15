Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CFAO Spotlight

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    07.15.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class David Krigbaum 

    Commander, Fleet Activities, Okinawa

    KADENA, Japan (Apr. 1, 2021) Logistics Specialist Seaman Apprentice Huu Nguyen, from Vero Beach, Fl., assigned to Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Yokosuka Site Okinawa, stands for an environmental portrait at the Navy Post Office on Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan Apr. 1, 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)

    Japan
    Okinawa
    post office
    CFAO
    Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Yokosuka Site Okinawa

