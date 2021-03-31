Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Recovery Assist Landing Training Aboard Rafael Peralta [Image 3 of 3]

    Recovery Assist Landing Training Aboard Rafael Peralta

    AT SEA

    03.31.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Aron Montano 

    Destroyer Squadron 15

    210331-N-VD554-1203 PHILIPPINE SEA (March 31, 2021) – Lt. Jess Lubbe, from Plant City, Fl., adjusts the tension of the haul-down cable as it assists an MH-60R Seahawk assigned to the “Warlords” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 51 land on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) during recovery assist landing training. Rafael Peralta is assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aron Montano)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Recovery Assist Landing Training Aboard Rafael Peralta [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Aron Montano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

