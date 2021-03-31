Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Recovery Assist Landing Training Aboard Rafael Peralta [Image 2 of 3]

    Recovery Assist Landing Training Aboard Rafael Peralta

    AT SEA

    03.31.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Aron Montano 

    Destroyer Squadron 15

    210331-N-VD554-1045 PHILIPPINE SEA (March 31, 2021) – From left, Seaman Noah Evangelista, from San Diego, Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Martin Sadler, from San Louis Obispo, Calif., and Seaman Noah Gonzales, from Paris, Calif., connect a haul-down cable to an MH-60R Seahawk assigned to the “Warlords” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 51 during recovery assist landing training aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115). Rafael Peralta is assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aron Montano)

    IMAGE INFO

