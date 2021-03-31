210331-N-VD554-1066 PHILIPPINE SEA (March 31, 2021) – Seaman Noah Gonzales, from Paris, Calif., holds a helicopter static charge grounding system as an MH-60R Seahawk assigned to the “Warlords” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 51 approaches for recovery assist landing training aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115). Rafael Peralta is assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aron Montano)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.31.2021 Date Posted: 04.01.2021 02:56 Photo ID: 6578811 VIRIN: 210331-N-VD554-1066 Resolution: 5366x3833 Size: 710.43 KB Location: AT SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Recovery Assist Landing Training Aboard Rafael Peralta [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Aron Montano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.