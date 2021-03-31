210331-N-VD554-1066 PHILIPPINE SEA (March 31, 2021) – Seaman Noah Gonzales, from Paris, Calif., holds a helicopter static charge grounding system as an MH-60R Seahawk assigned to the “Warlords” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 51 approaches for recovery assist landing training aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115). Rafael Peralta is assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aron Montano)
This work, Recovery Assist Landing Training Aboard Rafael Peralta, by PO3 Aron Montano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
