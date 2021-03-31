Iwakuni City Mayor Visits F-22s at MCAS Iwakuni

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Paul Lopez, an F-22 Raptor Aircraft pilot with the 199th Fighter Squadron, center, speaks with Yoshihiko Fukuda, Mayor of Iwakuni City, left, and Chugoku Shikoku Defense Bureau Director General, Haruo Morita, right, at Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Iwakuni, Japan, March 31, 2021. The 199th Fighter Squadron deployed to MCAS Iwakuni to conduct integrated training with Marine and Naval forces as part of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command’s dynamic force employment concept. (Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Tyler Harmon)

