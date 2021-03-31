Iwakuni City Mayor Visits F-22s at MCAS Iwakuni

U.S. Marines, Airmen and Japanese Government officials pose for a group photo with an F-22 Raptor Aircraft at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, March 31, 2021. The 199th Fighter Squadron deployed to MCAS Iwakuni to conduct integrated training with Marine and Naval forces as part of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command’s dynamic force employment concept. (Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Tyler Harmon)

Date Taken: 03.31.2021
Location: MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP