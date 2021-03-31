Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Iwakuni City Mayor Visits F-22s at MCAS Iwakuni [Image 2 of 5]

    Iwakuni City Mayor Visits F-22s at MCAS Iwakuni

    MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    03.31.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Tyler Harmon 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Paul Lopez, an F-22 Raptor Aircraft pilot with the 199th Fighter Squadron, left, speaks with Yoshihiko Fukuda, Mayor of Iwakuni City , right, and Col. Lance Lewis, Commanding officer of Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Iwakuni, at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, March 31, 2021. The 199th Fighter Squadron deployed to MCAS Iwakuni to conduct integrated training with Marine and Naval forces as part of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command’s dynamic force employment concept. (Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Tyler Harmon)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2021
    Date Posted: 03.31.2021 20:33
    Location: MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Iwakuni City Mayor Visits F-22s at MCAS Iwakuni [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Tyler Harmon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

