Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    124th Logistics Readiness Squadron Runs Deployment Line for Presidential Inauguration [Image 7 of 14]

    124th Logistics Readiness Squadron Runs Deployment Line for Presidential Inauguration

    BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2021

    Photo by Ryan White 

    124th Fighter Wing

    Airmen from the 124th Logistics Readiness Squadron prepare other Airmen from the 124th Fighter Wing who will deploy to the U.S. Capitol for the presidential inauguration, Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho, Jan. 14, 2021. Idaho Air National Guard Airmen will join about 26,000 other National Guard members from around the country to assist with security during the inauguration of President Joe Biden. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Ryan White)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.14.2021
    Date Posted: 03.31.2021 18:14
    Photo ID: 6578472
    VIRIN: 210114-Z-FS166-1048
    Resolution: 2771x1844
    Size: 3.23 MB
    Location: BOISE, ID, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 124th Logistics Readiness Squadron Runs Deployment Line for Presidential Inauguration [Image 14 of 14], by Ryan White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    124th Logistics Readiness Squadron Runs Deployment Line for Presidential Inauguration
    124th Logistics Readiness Squadron Runs Deployment Line for Presidential Inauguration
    124th Logistics Readiness Squadron Runs Deployment Line for Presidential Inauguration
    124th Logistics Readiness Squadron Runs Deployment Line for Presidential Inauguration
    124th Logistics Readiness Squadron Runs Deployment Line for Presidential Inauguration
    124th Logistics Readiness Squadron Runs Deployment Line for Presidential Inauguration
    124th Logistics Readiness Squadron Runs Deployment Line for Presidential Inauguration
    124th Logistics Readiness Squadron Runs Deployment Line for Presidential Inauguration
    124th Logistics Readiness Squadron Runs Deployment Line for Presidential Inauguration
    124th Logistics Readiness Squadron Runs Deployment Line for Presidential Inauguration
    124th Logistics Readiness Squadron Runs Deployment Line for Presidential Inauguration
    124th Logistics Readiness Squadron Runs Deployment Line for Presidential Inauguration
    124th Logistics Readiness Squadron Runs Deployment Line for Presidential Inauguration
    124th Logistics Readiness Squadron Runs Deployment Line for Presidential Inauguration

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    presidential inauguration
    124th Fighter Wing
    Idaho Air National Guard
    deployment line
    124th Logistics Readiness Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT