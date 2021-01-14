Airmen from the 124th Logistics Readiness Squadron prepare other Airmen from the 124th Fighter Wing who will deploy to the U.S. Capitol for the presidential inauguration, Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho, Jan. 14, 2021. Idaho Air National Guard Airmen will join about 26,000 other National Guard members from around the country to assist with security during the inauguration of President Joe Biden. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Ryan White)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.14.2021 Date Posted: 03.31.2021 18:14 Photo ID: 6578471 VIRIN: 210114-Z-FS166-1109 Resolution: 3775x3020 Size: 7.7 MB Location: BOISE, ID, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 124th Logistics Readiness Squadron Runs Deployment Line for Presidential Inauguration [Image 14 of 14], by Ryan White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.