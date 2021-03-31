Military working dog Oopey, a Belgian Malinois who does patrol work and explosive detection, wears protective gear and sits with her handler and members of the 637th Chemical Company. (U.S. Army photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.31.2021 Date Posted: 03.31.2021 18:22 Photo ID: 6578465 VIRIN: 210331-D-D0490-001 Resolution: 2083x1385 Size: 622.45 KB Location: FORT BELVOIR, VA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Saving Our Hides: A Kit for Every Occasion, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.