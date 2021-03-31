Military working dog Oopey, a Belgian Malinois who does patrol work and explosive detection, wears protective gear and sits with her handler and members of the 637th Chemical Company. (U.S. Army photo)
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2021 18:22
|Photo ID:
|6578465
|VIRIN:
|210331-D-D0490-001
|Resolution:
|2083x1385
|Size:
|622.45 KB
|Location:
|FORT BELVOIR, VA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Saving Our Hides: A Kit for Every Occasion, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Saving Our Hides: A Kit for Every Occasion
