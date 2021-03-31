Recruits with Bravo Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, receive haircuts at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, March 31, 2021. Recruits received haircuts to create uniformity. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Zachary T. Beatty)
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2021 17:49
|Photo ID:
|6578445
|VIRIN:
|210331-M-VX661-350
|Resolution:
|6273x4182
|Size:
|2.01 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Bravo Company Haircuts [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Zachary Beatty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
