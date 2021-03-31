Bravo Company Haircuts

Rct. Waylon Nichols, a recruit with Bravo Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, receives his haircut at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, March 31, 2021. Recruits received haircuts to create uniformity. Nichols is from Saint Helens, Oregon and was recruited out of RS Portland. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Zachary T. Beatty)

