Bravo Company Haircuts

Rct. Curtis Callbridgewater, a recruit with Bravo Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, receives his haircut at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, March 31, 2021. Recruits received haircuts to create uniformity. Callbridgewater is from Indianapolis, Indiana and was recruited out of RS Indianapolis. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Zachary T. Beatty)

