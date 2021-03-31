Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Bravo Company Haircuts [Image 3 of 6]

    Bravo Company Haircuts

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Zachary Beatty 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    Recruits with Bravo Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, receive haircuts at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, March 31, 2021. Recruits received haircuts to create uniformity. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Zachary T. Beatty)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2021
    Date Posted: 03.31.2021 17:49
    Photo ID: 6578440
    VIRIN: 210331-M-VX661-265
    Resolution: 6050x4033
    Size: 1.05 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bravo Company Haircuts [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Zachary Beatty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Bravo Company Haircuts
    Bravo Company Haircuts
    Bravo Company Haircuts
    Bravo Company Haircuts
    Bravo Company Haircuts
    Bravo Company Haircuts

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #USMC #RecruitTraining

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT