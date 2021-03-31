Bravo Company Haircuts

Rct. Eric Tran, a recruit with Bravo Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, receives his haircut at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, March 31, 2021. Recruits received haircuts to create uniformity. Tran is from Seattle, Washington and was recruited out of RS Seattle. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Zachary T. Beatty)
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2021 17:49
|Photo ID:
|6578439
|VIRIN:
|210331-M-VX661-243
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|2.19 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
