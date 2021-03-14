Staff Sgt. Emily Anderson, 403rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Christopher Carranza)
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2021 11:39
|Photo ID:
|6577610
|VIRIN:
|210314-F-DJ064-1003
|Resolution:
|7952x5304
|Size:
|17.8 MB
|Location:
|KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Women around the Wing: Staff Sgt. Emily Anderson, by 2nd Lt. CHRISTOPHER CARRANZA, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Women around the Wing: Staff Sgt. Emily Anderson
LEAVE A COMMENT