    TASP Rodeo

    TASP Rodeo

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    03.31.2021

    Photo by Keith Pannell 

    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz

    The annual Total Army Sponsorship Program Rodeo is going virtual this year.

    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz TASP Rodeo to go virtual in 2021

