The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65) conducts a replenishment-at-sea with the Lewis and Clark class dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Amelia Earhart (T-AKE 6) while the USS John S. McCain (DDG 56) conducts a break away. Benfold is assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force.
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2021 09:53
|Photo ID:
|6577419
|VIRIN:
|210326-N-FO714-1100
|Resolution:
|5138x3943
|Size:
|1.28 MB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Benfold Conducts RAS [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Deanna Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
