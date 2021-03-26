USS Benfold Conducts RAS

The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65) conducts a replenishment-at-sea with the Lewis and Clark class dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Amelia Earhart (T-AKE 6) while the USS John S. McCain (DDG 56) conducts a break away. Benfold is assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force.

Date Taken: 03.26.2021 Location: PHILIPPINE SEA