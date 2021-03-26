Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Benfold Conducts RAS [Image 4 of 5]

    USS Benfold Conducts RAS

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    03.26.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Deanna Gonzales 

    Destroyer Squadron 15

    Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Aliana Valde, from New City, N.Y., and Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Alyssa Hammaker, from Franklin, N.C., observe a pallet of supplies crossing from the Lewis and Clark class dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Amelia Earhart (T-AKE 6) to the deck of Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65) during a replenishment-at -sea. Benfold is assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force.

    Date Taken: 03.26.2021
    VIRIN: 210326-N-FO714-1040
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    USS Benfold
    DESRON15
    US7thFleet
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific

