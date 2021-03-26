USS Benfold Conducts RAS

Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Aliana Valde, from New City, N.Y., and Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Alyssa Hammaker, from Franklin, N.C., observe a pallet of supplies crossing from the Lewis and Clark class dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Amelia Earhart (T-AKE 6) to the deck of Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65) during a replenishment-at -sea. Benfold is assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force.

