Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65) stand by to receive the fuel probe from the Lewis and Clark class dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Amelia Earhart (T-AKE 6) during a replenishment-at-sea. Benfold is assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force.
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2021 09:53
|Photo ID:
|6577414
|VIRIN:
|210326-N-FO714-1017
|Resolution:
|5139x3881
|Size:
|1 MB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Benfold Conducts RAS [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Deanna Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
