CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (March 31, 2021) U.S. Navy Lt. Morgan Harvey of San Francisco, assigned to the Camp Lemonnier Michaud Expeditionary Medical Facility, (EMF) poses for a photo between seeing patients on March 31, 2021. Harvey serves as EMF’s flight surgeon and supports COVID-19 response and education. She is recognized in observance of National Doctors’ Day and Women’s History Month for her contributions here at Camp Lemonnier.

Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where and when they are needed to ensure security in Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Natalia Murillo)

This work, Flight Surgeon Recognized for National Doctors' Day, Women's History Month, by PO1 Natalia Murillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.