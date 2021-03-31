Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Flight Surgeon Recognized for National Doctors’ Day, Women’s History Month

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    03.31.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Natalia Murillo 

    Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti

    CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (March 31, 2021) U.S. Navy Lt. Morgan Harvey of San Francisco, assigned to the Camp Lemonnier Michaud Expeditionary Medical Facility, (EMF) poses for a photo between seeing patients on March 31, 2021. Harvey serves as EMF’s flight surgeon and supports COVID-19 response and education. She is recognized in observance of National Doctors’ Day and Women’s History Month for her contributions here at Camp Lemonnier.
    Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where and when they are needed to ensure security in Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Natalia Murillo)

    Date Taken: 03.31.2021
    Date Posted: 03.31.2021 08:08
    Photo ID: 6577349
    VIRIN: 210331-N-RF885-0006
    Resolution: 2931x2752
    Size: 1.61 MB
    Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ 
    Hometown: SAN FRANCISCO, CA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Flight Surgeon Recognized for National Doctors’ Day, Women’s History Month, by PO1 Natalia Murillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Camp Lemonnier
    Flight Surgeon
    Expeditionary Medical Facility
    Women’s History Month
    PHYSICIAN
    National Doctors’ Day

