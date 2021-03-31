Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    COVID-19 Vaccine Administered [Image 3 of 3]

    COVID-19 Vaccine Administered

    MISAWA, AOMORI, JAPAN

    03.31.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jan David Mercado 

    Naval Air Facility Misawa

    210331-N-EJ241-2011

    MISAWA, Japan (March 31, 2021) – U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Bryan Botero, right, assigned to the 35th Medical Group, Healthcare Operations Squadron, Allergy and Immunization Clinic, administers a COVID-19 vaccine to Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brian Sipe at Misawa Air Base. Distribution of the vaccine started in December 2020 and is expected to take several months before completion. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jan David De Luna Mercado)

    Date Taken: 03.31.2021
    Date Posted: 03.31.2021 03:29
    Photo ID: 6577205
    VIRIN: 210331-N-EJ241-2011
    Resolution: 6025x4017
    Size: 2.27 MB
    Location: MISAWA, AOMORI, JP 
    Hometown: ORLANDO, FL, US
    Hometown: VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, COVID-19 Vaccine Administered [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Jan David Mercado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFN
    Interoperability
    35th MDG
    COVID-19 Vaccine
    Moderna

