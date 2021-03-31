COVID-19 Vaccine Administered

210331-N-EJ241-2011



MISAWA, Japan (March 31, 2021) – U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Bryan Botero, right, assigned to the 35th Medical Group, Healthcare Operations Squadron, Allergy and Immunization Clinic, administers a COVID-19 vaccine to Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brian Sipe at Misawa Air Base. Distribution of the vaccine started in December 2020 and is expected to take several months before completion. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jan David De Luna Mercado)

