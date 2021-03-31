KADENA, Japan (Mar. 31, 2021) Yeoman 2nd Class Adam Aldrich, from Angleton, Tx., assigned to Commander Fleet Activities Okinawa administrative department, sits for an environmental portrait at CFAO on Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan Mar. 31, 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2021 03:01
|Photo ID:
|6577198
|VIRIN:
|210331-N-QY759-0010
|Resolution:
|5431x3879
|Size:
|1.99 MB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Hometown:
|ANGLETON, TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CFAO Spotlight, by PO1 David Krigbaum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
