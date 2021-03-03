Maryland Department of Commerce Secretary Kelly Schulz visits the future site of the U.S. Bomb Technician Association Maryland Technology Center

210303-N-CM812-063

Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Division Technical Director Ashley Johnson (left) and Maryland Department of Commerce Secretary Kelly Schulz (right) visited the future site of the U.S. Bomb Technician Association (USBTA) Maryland Technology Center on March 3. During the tour, visitors learned about the impact this new organization and facility will have on national defense, jobs and economic growth. The new facility is located outside the Naval Support Activity South Potomac Indian Head main gate and across from the College of Southern Maryland Velocity Center at Indian Head. The USBTA Maryland Technology Center is currently under renovation and expected to open in fall 2021.



Also pictured (background, left to right): Town of Indian Head Mayor Brandon Paulin, Charles County Economic Development Department Chief of Development Taylor Yewell, Michelle Goodwin of G.S. Proctor and Associates, Charles County Commissioner President Reuben Collins, USBTA Executive Director Sean Dennis and Charles County Commissioner Thomasina Coates. (U.S. Navy photo by Matthew Poynor/RELEASED)

Date Taken: 03.03.2021