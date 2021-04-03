Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chemist Emma Skekel replaces an optical window on the newly integrated dust combustion system

    INDIAN HEAD, MD, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2021

    Photo by Matthew Poynor 

    Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Division

    210304-N-CM812-007
    Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Division Research Chemist Emma Skekel replaces an optical window on the newly integrated dust combustion system in the Research, Development, Test and Evaluation Department Materials Science Branch, March 4. (U. S. Navy photo by Matthew Poynor/RELEASED)

    Date Taken: 03.04.2021
    Date Posted: 03.31.2021 01:45
    Photo ID: 6577187
    VIRIN: 210304-N-CM812-007
    Resolution: 3387x5080
    Size: 9.2 MB
    Location: INDIAN HEAD, MD, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chemist Emma Skekel replaces an optical window on the newly integrated dust combustion system, by Matthew Poynor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    RDT&E
    NSWC IHD
    Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Division

