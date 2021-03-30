NAWDC Hosts HSC 4 in High Altitude Mountain Course

210330-N-PH222-1011 Fallon, Nev. (Mar. 30, 2021) A MH-60S Knighthawk helicopter, assigned to the “Black Knights” of Helicopter Sea Combat (HSC) Squadron 4, prepares for flight during a high-altitude landing training evolution hosted by Naval Aviation Warfighting Development Center at Naval Air Station (NAS) Fallon. The Navy Mountain Flying Course trains pilots and aircrew for challenges associated with flying the aircraft to its limitations in higher density altitudes and power management of the aircraft in this environment. Air Wing Fallon is part of the predeployment training cycle for Navy's carrier air wings. HSC-4, along with VFA-2, VFA-192, VFA-113, VFA-147, VAQ-136, VAW-113, and HSM-78 comprise CVW-2 and are detached to NAS Fallon in order to sharpen their warfighting readiness through a rigorous 5-week curriculum. The training conducted during Air Wing Fallon drives air wing integration and ensures that all CVW-2 squadrons are ready to conduct the full range of military operations when they deploy later this year. HSC 4 provides vertical lift search and rescue, logistics, anti-surface warfare, special operations forces support, and combat search and rescue capabilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryan M. Breeden/Released)

