Sustainment Gunnery Awards Ceremony

Leadership from the 25th Division Sustainment Brigade presents awards to the units who assisted the brigade with operations during Sustainment Gunnery during a ceremony at Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam, Hawaii on March 30, 2021. The units present assisted with deployment and redeployment of the 25th Division Sustainment Brigade during Sustainment Gunnery. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Michael Bradle)

