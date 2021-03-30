Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sustainment Gunnery Awards Ceremony [Image 25 of 28]

    Sustainment Gunnery Awards Ceremony

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2021

    Photo by Spc. Michael Bradle 

    25th Division Sustainment Brigade

    Leadership from the 25th Division Sustainment Brigade presents awards to the units who assisted the brigade with operations during Sustainment Gunnery during a ceremony at Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam, Hawaii on March 30, 2021. The units present assisted with deployment and redeployment of the 25th Division Sustainment Brigade during Sustainment Gunnery. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Michael Bradle)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.30.2021
    Date Posted: 03.30.2021 23:35
    Photo ID: 6577078
    VIRIN: 210330-A-RN631-111
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.7 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sustainment Gunnery Awards Ceremony [Image 28 of 28], by SPC Michael Bradle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    25th Infantry Division
    8th Theater Sustainment Command
    Force readiness
    25th Division Sustainment Brigade

