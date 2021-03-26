A panel consisting of women from the Republic of Korean air force share their experiences during the Osan’s 2021 Women’s Symposium at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 26, 2021. Hearing from U.S. allied nation’s members allowed patrons an opportunity to hear the perspective of military women within ROKAF. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nicole Molignano)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.26.2021 Date Posted: 03.30.2021 20:13 Photo ID: 6576940 VIRIN: 210326-F-JR630-0315 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 10.08 MB Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S., ROK attend Osan’s 2021 Women’s Symposium [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Nicole Molignano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.