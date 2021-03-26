U.S., ROK attend Osan’s 2021 Women’s Symposium

Col. Jonelle Eychner, 51st Mission Support Group commander, presents the theme, “Breaking Barriers”, to patrons of the Osan’s 2021 Women’s Symposiumat Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 26, 2021. Eychner discussed the different challenges females can expect to face while serving and tactics on how to overcome them. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nicole Molignano)

Date Taken: 03.26.2021
Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR
by A1C Nicole Molignano